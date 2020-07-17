Helen DeVos and Grand Rapids Griffins team up for drive-thru helmet distribution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Griffins and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital recently partnered to provide free bike helmets to kids in the community through their Put A Lid On It program. Put A Lid On It has been happening for 17 years but this year looked a little different. In order to keep their team and guests safe, they created a drive thru helmet distribution. Families drove up in their cars and were handed a bag with a helmet inside for the kids.

This event is a great chance for the Grand Rapids Griffins to be positive role models for kids and encourage them the importance of wearing helmets while riding a bike.