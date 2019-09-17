Healthy and flavorful after school snack ideas from chef at Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – When kids return home from their school day, often times one of the first things they do is head to the refrigerator for an after school snack. Parents want to be able to fuel their kids with healthy and tasty treats but it might be difficult to find the perfect combination. I met up with Chef Elizabeth from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to get some ideas on healthy snack options for your kids! The recipes are nutritious yet flavorful and provide a wide variety of snack options to make whether you’re looking for a light snack or something more filling.

Head to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital website for a full list of tons of kid friendly recipes to try with your kids!