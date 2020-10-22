Halloween safety tips from Helen DeVos doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With Halloween right around the corner and many families not knowing what is deemed safe, we met up with Dr. McGee from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to hear straight from the experts. Dr. McGee says unfortunately, kids should not go trick or treating or have Halloween parties this year due to the pandemic. Trick or treating and parties mean getting too close to other people, mixing households, and going door to door and getting candy from strangers. It’s important to keep your family safe during these uncertain times which means having to sacrifice fun traditions.

There are other ways kids can still have a fun Halloween in a safe, socially-distant way. Have a great, and safe, Halloween!