Grand Rapids Auto Show Gala to raise money for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Michigan International Auto Show is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend and to kick things off, the Auto Show Gala is happening Wednesday, January 29th at the DeVos Place. This event showcases hundreds of the latest and greatest cars but more importantly, raises money for an amazing cause. All proceeds from the Auto Show Gala will go toward providing lifesaving and life changing care to the patients and families of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The money raised will support patient care and advance hospital services. These services help make the lives of hospital patients and their families a little easier during this tough time in their life.

The event includes an adorable talent show put on by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital patients, a live band, delicious food, and more. It’s a great event that truly makes a difference in our community.

The event starts at 6pm and tickets can be purchased online here.