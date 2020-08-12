GR man hiking Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Helen DeVos cancer research

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Patrick Kampf, a local Grand Rapids man, is on a journey of a lifetime. He’s currently on a 2,190 mile hike through 14 states along the Appalachian Trail. For this hike, he has teamed up with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation to raise funds and awareness for Neuroblastoma Research and the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team.

Patrick’s mission for this hike is more than raising money for an amazing cause, it’s personal. In March of 2005, Patrick and his wife Mary received news that no parent wants to hear, their 3 1/2 year old daughter Lily was diagnosed with High Risk Stage IV Neuroblastoma and was treated at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. This is a rare cancer that develops in the nervous system. Due to the amazing care and support of everyone at Helen DeVos, Lily is now a healthy and happy 18 year old woman.

If you’re interested in helping Patrick reach his goal, check out how you can donate and support HERE.

Lily as a patient at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.