Dr. Fahner from Helen DeVos joins Maranda to discuss Childhood Cancer Awarenss Month and how the community can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Fahner from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital joined us to bring awareness to all the children and families who fight this battle year round. Although this is an extremely tough journey for kids and families, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital provide world class, amazing care to their patients. Child Life Specialist do everything they can to ensure kids are receiving the best care and are well taken care of during their time at the hospital.

However, Helen DeVos would not be able to provide this amazing care to children and families in need without the incredible support from our community. If you would like to find out more on how you can support Helen DeVos and all the patients there, visit their website.