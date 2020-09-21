Donate to Parker’s Promise to help kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We recently had the pleasure of visiting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and hearing a touching story of an amazing young man named Parker. Parker had been a patient at Helen DeVos since he was born, 13 years ago. Although he suffered through pain and hardship, Parker was full of joy and life. He also loved Thomas the Train. Sadly, Parker passed away in April after a hard fought battle. His mother wanted to keep his legacy alive as well as bring joy and help other kids who are at the hospital. She started Parker’s Promise, which was created to raise awareness and for the community to donate Thomas the Train items to be donated to Helen DeVos. Parker’s Promise also collects monetary donations to celebrate Child Life Specialists at the hospital.

If you would like to learn more about Parker’s Promise or donate items, check out their Facebook page for more information.