Community coming together at the 20th annual Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Radiothon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Grand Rapids is blessed to be home to one of the nation’s best children’s hospital, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Everyday they’re saving and bettering the lives of children around the country. Now, they’re looking for help from the community. The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Radiothon is taking place today, December 5th and tomorrow, December 6th for their 20th year! This event is all about coming together for the kids. The Radiothon is raising funds to support over 20 programs throughout the hospital with local radio stations doing live broadcasts from the lobby of the hospital, including my friends Mac & Shmitty from Star 105.7, to encourage listeners and community members to call and donate. The goal for this year is to raise $450,000!

Call 877-953-KIDS to participate in the Radiothon!

Another cool way families can help give back to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is by heading to Biggby or the Helen DeVos gift shop and purchasing a travel mug that has beautiful graphics on it that were hand drawn by patients at Helen DeVos. All of the proceeds from these cups go toward the hospital!