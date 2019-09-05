Childhood Cancer Awareness Month honored at Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Every year in the United States nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer. This heart aching disease is a very scary time for both the child and their families which is why September is known as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This is a month to honor and remember children and families affected as well as raise awareness and support to fight this disease. I visited Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to sit down with a doctor, child life specialist, and a few patients and their mothers to hear their stories and hear how Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital continues to battle childhood cancer all year long.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital takes pheromonal care of their patients and works hard to make the patients stay the best it can be under the circumstance. If you’re interested in helping rally support to give kids with cancer better outcomes, supporting ground-breaking research, and/or learning more about the importance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month visit the American Childhood Cancer Organization website. It’s important that no child has to fight alone!