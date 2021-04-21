GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is a room full of fun at The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for patient, Ava. Ava and her family set up a wild safari game with the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital doctors and nurses. Ava who is just 7 years old set up several plastic animals on the window sills of her room and set up a Nerf gun challenge to see who can knock down more animals. Right now Child Life is in the lead, with the nurses only a few points behind.
This is just one of the many ways that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital works to set the bar for patient care. Ava shared that she has had a lot of laughs during her time at the hospital and she is appreciates that the doctors, nurses and other medical staff have taken the time to come participate in her wild safari challenge.