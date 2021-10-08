16-year-old Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital patient celebrates her final cancer treatment!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sixteen-year-old Grace deBest bid farewell to a more than two-year journey with childhood cancer as she rang the symbolic gold bell as an end to her treatment today at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital was all smiles as the pediatric hematology and oncology team joined Grace and her family in celebration. Grace was diagnosed with T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2019 after being admitted to the hospital with swollen lymph nodes and Mono-like symptoms. After nearly two years of treatment at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Grace’s cancer is officially in remission.