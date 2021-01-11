Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital teaches the power of reading

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Reading is an essential part of any child’s growth and development. This is why Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has a full library available for kids and families. If a child is too tired or sick to visit the library, staff at Helen DeVos will happily distribute the books to them!

In addition to carrying a wide variety of books, the library also offers a wonderful change of scenery for families and patients wishing to explore. If for any reason families are unable to leave their rooms, a selection of books and supplies are still provided for them. See how Charlotte’s Wings is teaming up with Helen DeVos to help supply books and carts to patients so that they can continue to receive a special sense of normalcy and healing!