Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital patients take over Fifth Third Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kids Can Conquer Night at Fifth Third Ballpark is always a very special night for everyone involved. Kids from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital take over the ballpark by doing various jobs for the West Michigan Whitecaps, such as grounds keeping, coaching, announcing, and more! This special night is made possible by Fifth Third Bank.

These children are, or have recently been, battling pediatric cancers or life threatening diseases but this night allows them to have fun, get out of the hospital, and spend valuable time with their friends and family. It’s a beautiful night for all who attend and for many, it’s their favorite night of the summer.