Ronald McDonald House creating a “home away from home” for families with sick children

Ronald McDonald has been providing housing to families with sick, hospitalized children for 45 years. When children have to stay in the hospital for long periods of time, the Ronald McDonald House provides lodging, meals, shuttle services, laundry, and becomes a home away from home for families during this time.

In West Michigan, parents come from all over the state for their kids to get the medical attention they need at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and in some cases, the children are patients for long periods of time. When home is too far to drive daily, the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan provides the care parents need so their focus can be on their sick child.

The Ronald McDonald House is totally free and makes it so families aren’t faced with other issues when their main priority is being there for their sick child. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital works closely with the Ronald McDonald House for their patients families.