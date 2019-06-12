Project Night Lights celebrates 1 year anniversary

Project Night Lights is celebrating its 1 year anniversary of bringing the community together for the patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Every second Wednesday of each month for the past year, local law enforcement, first responders, and community members come out to shine their lights into the windows of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to show love and support to the children. The best part is, those children also shine flashlights back!

This month will be extra special for the 1 year anniversary! Dairy Queen will be passing out ice cream to all and everyone will receive a colorful streamer to wave while shining their light. Come on out to the sidewalks surrounding Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital tonight, Wednesday, June 12th at 8:30pm!