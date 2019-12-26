Heartwarming story of a WOOD TV8 legend giving back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout her time at WOOD TV8, Maranda has had the opportunity to work with and meet some amazing individuals. One of these outstanding people is WOOD TV8 legend, Buck Matthews. Buck worked at WOOD TV8 for 21 years as a meteorologist until he said goodbye in 1983. Now retired, Buck Matthews spends his time giving back to the community. He makes beautiful dollhouses in which he gives to kids throughout West Michigan. He even made a special dollhouse farm to donate to Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding. All of the details he puts into these dollhouses are incredible! Buck encourages everyone to get out and do good for their community.

Maranda wanted to share this special story with all of you because it exemplifies the importance of doing good for your community. Buck is one of the many individuals Maranda has been able to meet that goes above and beyond for others, especially those in need. You can hear about more of these special people Maranda has met in 2019 during the Where You Live Special – Maranda Heroes Edition tomorrow, December 27th at 11:30am on WOOD TV8.

If you’re looking for more free and affordable family friendly activities to do over Winter Break, check out Maranda’s Winter Family Fun Guide!