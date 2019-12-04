Healthy care package tips and ideas for your college students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finals week is just around the corner for college students everywhere! As these students begin preparing for their exams, a great way to show your student support is by sending them a care package to let them know you’re thinking of them. We all know finals period is a very stressful time for students, so my friends at Ferris State University and Priority Health joined me to discuss how parents, family, and friends can provide your student with the right encouragement to help ease some of their stress. Priority Health also gave advice on alternatives to sweets for care packages.

Instead of sending candy, cookies, energy drinks, and other not-so healthy options, Priority Health has provided some great and nutritious care package ideas that will definitely give your student the extra energy boost they need.

Ideas for Care Packages:

Relaxing spa items: Lotion, bubble bath, aromatherapy spray

Toiletry items: Toothpaste, shampoo/conditioner, hair products, laundry detergent

Comforting items: Blanket, socks, bathrobe

Wellness items: Cough drops, vitamins, chapstick

Healthy snacks: Assorted nuts, dried fruits, popcorn, veggie chips, dark chocolate, flavored water, tea

Good luck to all college students on exams!