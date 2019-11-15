Healthy care package ideas for college students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As college kids prepare for their upcoming finals, it’s a great idea to send them a nice care package to let them know you’re thinking about them during this stressful time. As they get ready to spend hours studying in the library the gift of a care package could give them the motivation to keep working hard! There are tons of different themes for care packages that students will love whether it be food, health and wellness, or toiletries!

As we all know, there is nothing college kids appreciate more than food, especially free food! Make sure to include a yummy, yet healthy, treat in the care package to boost your students mood. Since care packages are often filled with candy and other sugary snacks, include some more nutritious options to help boost your students energy and help them focus.

Healthy snack ideas:

Assorted nuts

Dried fruit

Popcorn

Vegetable chips

Dark chocolate

Sparkling or flavored water

Tea packets

If you’re thinking of sending a care package that doesn’t include edible treats, think about other options that your student will love: