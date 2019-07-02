Head to MOD Pizza and order the Maranda Medley for Battle of the Pizzas

MOD Pizza located in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are launching their first ever “Battle of the Pizzas”, a competition to raise money for two charities! Maranda will be representing WOOD TV8 and WOTV4 with her pizza the “Maranda Medley” and her charity of choice, New City Kids!

For each purchase of the special Maranda Medley, MOD Pizza will donate $1 to New City Kids. New City Kids is near and dear to Maranda’s heart as it offers after school care for local low-income kids. It provides a fun and safe environment where kids can learn, explore, and feel valued.

Maranda is up against News Channel 3’s Andy Dominianni and his charity of choice, The Community Healing Center in Kalamazoo. MOD Pizza will donate an additional 10 percent to the charity whose pizza raises the most money!

Head to either MOD Pizza locations throughout the month of July and order the Maranda Medley to benefit New City Kids!