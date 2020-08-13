Have fun and feel good at Yoga on the Ship in Downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich (WOOD) – A fun way for families to take care of their mind, body, and soul is to check out Yoga on the Ship in Downtown Muskegon! Yoga on the Ship started 5 years ago, as a donation based yoga class on Sunday nights located on the US LST 393 with proceeds going to local organizations. Now, due to COVID-19, Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens is unable to hold classes in their studio so the LST has become their outdoor studio!

Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens holds Yoga on the Ship classes every week Sunday – Thursday and welcomes families of all ages and experience levels. Monday and Wednesday classes are held at 9am and Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday classes at 7pm. Tuesday classes are only $5! You must register ahead of time on the Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens website. You can also learn more information on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Yoga on the Ship is a great way to relax and get some exercise with a beautiful view of Muskegon Lake!