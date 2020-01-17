Harlem Globetrotters bringing family fun to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Grand Rapids to put on an incredible show for West Michigan families! They’ll be at the Van Andel Arena on Sunday, January 26th with tip off starting at 3pm! This will be a special game as it’s an all-new tour! There will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record breaking attempt, and unforgettable memories. This is an event the whole family will love!

Maranda had the opportunity to meet up with Brianna “Hoops” Green, one of the only female Globetrotters, to hear all about the fun they’re bringing to Grand Rapids! Brianna showed Maranda some of her moves, and even taught Maranda some moves of her own!

Get your tickets to the game in Grand Rapids here!