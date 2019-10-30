Happy November! Family fun ideas for this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the first weekend of November and I have a list of fun things for you and your family to do this weekend! Stay warm and make it a great weekend, Where You Live!

Final weekend of the year for John Ball Zoo

This weekend is the last weekend of the year to head to John Ball Zoo before it closes for the winter! They are open until Sunday, November 3rd from 10am – 4pm.

Creature Feature at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Drop by the Kalamazoo Nature Center on Saturday from 11am – 12pm for their creature feature! This week’s creature is a spider! You’ll be able to get up close and learn all about the creature. After, stay with your family and explore the center.

Kalamazoo Wings Home Game

The Kalamazoo Wings are home Saturday night at the Wings Event Center with the game starting at 7pm. The theme for Saturday nights game is Star Wars Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Light Saber! Pay attention for instructions during the game as those Light Sabers will come in handy!

Post Family Farms Fall Festival

Grab the family and head to Post Family Farms this Saturday from 10am – 6pm for their weekly fall festival. This fun day includes hayrides to U-pick pumpkin patch, access to the nature trial, friendly farm animals, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, corn maze, kids crafts and games, and more. Halloween may be over, but fall is still here!

Design Zone

This exhibit is open now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Guests can learn the secrets behind how video game developers, music producers, roller coasters designers and other creative problem solvers do what they do in this exhibit. It’s a highly interactive, hands-on experience for kids to enjoy!

Other fun ideas you and your family can enjoy this weekend: