GRPS students learn to love reading through One Book, One City program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library has an annual program for students throughout Grand Rapids called One Book, One City. The goal of the program is to encourage fifth grade students to all read the same book. This year’s book is Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson. The program strives to encourage a love of reading among the students and inspire the readers to bring the story to life through discussion with their teacher and peers. The program also teaches students to love their local libraries.

Maranda visited with fifth graders at Shawmut Hills Elementary to hear about their experience with One Book, One City. The students are loving the experience and learning so much by not only reading, but also discussing it with their friends and hearing other student’s point of views.