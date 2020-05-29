GRPS school honors students of the year with fun celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Teachers and staff members around the country are celebrating the end of the school year in new and unique ways to show appreciation for students hard work. Maranda joined staff from Martin Luther King Leadership Academy through Grand Rapids Public Schools in traveling to students houses to surprise and honor them.

These staff members honored students of the year who have worked hard and excelled throughout the entire school year. They went around in a parade of cars past the students homes to drop off bins full of goodies and show them appreciation for all they have done. It was such a fun day celebrating these students!