Group of young adults talk about the impact of their favorite teachers for National Teacher Appreciation Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day and to honor educators in a special way, we gathered a handful of 20 somethings to talk about the impact that teachers have had on their lives. All of these young adults are high school and college graduates and discussed how an educator from their youth made a difference in their lives that has stuck with them through the years. A teachers impact never ends and it’s evident after talking with these 20 somethings that an educators support and encouragement helps push them to succeed throughout the rest of their lives.

Thank you to all teachers and educators, as well as parents filling in for teachers right now, for going above and beyond for our students!