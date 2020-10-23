Great way to support the work of Make-A-Wish this weekend

SAUGATUCK, Mich (WOOD) – We recently visited The Nest in Saugatuck, Michigan where artists are coming together to create while proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish. This Saturday, they are hosting an event to sell homemade felt Christmas ornaments and angels with all the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish. The event is from 10am – 3pm at 245 Water St, Saugatuck, MI (The Nest).

The two incredible ladies behind the project are Ethie Haworth and her sister-in-law Lois Lamb who have worked hard to handmake these beautiful ornaments and angels. Make-A-Wish has a special place in their hearts due to Ethie’s grandson being diagnosed with leukemia and during his treatment, he was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish. His wish trip not only lifted his spirit, but also brought so much joy to his family during such a difficult time. Now Ethie and Lois want to give back to an amazing cause.

