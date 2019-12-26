Take a trip to Great Lakes Crossing for Peppa Pig World of Play

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a day full of fun for the whole family, jump in the car and head to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills! Whether you want to shop, visit the food court, or check out the awesome attractions, there’s something everyone will enjoy!

One of their newest attractions is something you won’t want to miss, Peppa Pig World of Play! There are so many fun things for kids to do in this safe attraction. They’ll get to jump, play, climb, and explore the whole Peppa Pig world! This attraction is a full day of fun for your kids with play pens, a theater, and more! There’s even a food and beverage area so you won’t have to worry about bringing snacks. This attraction is just the third in the world and second in the country so head on over to Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills for this fun experience!

Don’t forget that any West Michigan family who visits Great Lakes Crossing will get a visitors passport, which includes discounts to stores, attractions, and restaurants throughout the mall! Just head to the visitor center and show them your zip code to get this special deal!