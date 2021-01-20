SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium offers free admission to grocery store workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium located in the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, is now offering FREE admission for grocery store workers! To show appreciation and celebrate our local grocery store workers, they will receive a one day pass to the aquarium.

This event is held weekdays through February 26th, and store workers can bring up to 4 guests for 50% off. All is need to confirm with your pre-purchased online ticket. Enjoy Michigan’s largest aquarium, equipped with a 180-degree underwater ocean tunnel, explore the creatures of the ocean, with up close exhibits and even a touch pool!

Don’t forget – while you’re visiting the aquarium, head into the outlets for some a fun and unique shopping!

For more information regarding grocery worker appreciation days, go here. To learn more about the aquarium and to reserve your ticket, go here. To find a list of all the stores, sales. and offers in the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, go here.