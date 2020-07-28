Mask up and head to Great Lakes Crossing for back to school shopping

AUBURN HILLS, Mich (WOOD) – Whether your kids are back in the classroom or doing online school this fall, it’s still a great idea to head over to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills for back to shopping! Mask up and head over to Michigan’s largest outlet mall for over 185 stores, delicious food, and fun attractions. You can check out all the latest trends for jeans, sweaters, athletic gear, shoes, backpacks, and more!

The mall is open daily from 11am – 7pm Monday – Saturday and 11am – 6pm on Sunday.

