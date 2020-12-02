Make a reservation to meet Santa at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping! We are taking you to Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills to take a look at what they’re doing to keep shoppers safe.

Great Lakes Crossing has over 185 shops, restaurants and attractions, 25 of which are unique to the state. Santa is also here this year by reservation only – you can register here. Plus you won’t have to wait in line!

In addition, various stores offer curbside pick up and other convenient ways to shop safely.

For all things Great Lakes Crossing, visit GreatLakesCrossingOutlets.com.