Great Lakes Crossing offers magical experience when meeting Santa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Holiday season is approaching fast and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is the perfect destination for families for all your Christmas wants and needs! Not only will families be able to visit the widely popular attractions like Peppa Pig World of Play and Sea Life, or choose from the many delicious food court restaurants, they can also visit with Santa, who has made his debut to the mall! Visiting with Santa is not just a photo opportunity at Great Lakes Crossing, it’s a super special experience kids will love!

Kids will have the opportunity to visit Santa’s Flight Academy, where they interact with tons of activities before actually meeting Santa. They get to pick out costumes, help load Santa’s sleigh, and give Santa’s sleigh some Christmas cheer to stay running all night long on Christmas Eve! This is such a magical time for kids to remember meeting Santa.

Don’t forget that any West Michigan family who visits Great Lakes Crossing will get a visitors passport, which includes discounts to stores, attractions, and restaurants throughout the mall! Just head to the visitor center and show them your zip code to get this special deal!