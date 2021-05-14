Family fun at Great Lakes Crossing Outlet Mall

Great Lakes Crossing

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Great Lakes Crossing is Michigan’s largest outlet mall with over 185 stores, restaurants and attractions and there is no shortage of family fun. When you stop by Great Lakes Crossing be sure to check out all of the family attractions that they off including: SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, Lego Land Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play, Round One Bowling and Amusement, and so much more. While these locations are open, they are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of guests so be sure to visit their website to review protocols and reservations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon