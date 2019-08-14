Great day to Walk the Zoo with Maranda and Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Tons of kids and families from all over West Michigan came out to the John Ball Zoo to Walk the Zoo with Maranda and Priority Health! It was a great morning to walk throughout the park with friends and family and see all the cool animals. Kids also received goodie bags from Priority Health and nutritious treats from Milk Means More and Meijer! After the walk was complete, families were able to stay and explore the zoo for the rest of the day. The best part is, all of this was just $5 per person!

Walk the Zoo is a great event to get kids and families up and moving while also having fun together. Maranda wants to thank everyone who came out to John Ball Zoo for this morning of fun!