Grand Rapids Children’s Museum welcomes guest for the first time in over a year!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It has been over a year since Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has welcomed children and families through their doors, but all of that is changing this week. GRCM is opening today for members and starting on June 25 the museum will be open to the public. With its opening, GRCM has plenty of changes that they are excited to share including some new exhibits, protocols and more.

Starting this week all guests, including members, must make a reservation to visit and GRCM will be functioning at limited capacity. These reservations will open for the week every Monday. GRCM will encourage guests to limit play sessions to 2 hours to allow for more guests to access all of the new GRCM fun!

Beyond the new new safety protocols, GRCM is excited to share their new exhibits and museum additions with guests. Some of the new things to check out include an incredible new baby barre in the Wee Discover exhibit, a new and improved yellow bug, a brand new fish tank, the new Little Meijer exhibit complete with new check out stations, brand new spin table, and so much more!

Be sure to head out the the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum this weekend and experience all of the new fun that they have to offer. Be sure to make your reservations and support the grand reopening of one of Grand Rapids’ favorite museums!