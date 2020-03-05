Grand Haven High School Catalina Club to perform this weekend

GRAND HAVEN, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Haven High School Catalina Club is a synchronize swimming and dancing club of almost 200 Grand Haven students. Boys and girls participate in the club to put on a yearly performance for the community to come watch. Every year they put on an incredible show with catchy tunes, elaborate dance moves, and provide a night of family fun. Not only is it a great way for the students to stay active, but also enjoy themselves, have fun with their friends, and even gain more confidence!

This year’s show is taking place Friday, March 6th at 7pm and 9pm and Saturday, March 7th at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm at Grand Haven High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door before the shows.