GR Rowing Club collecting shoes for developing nations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Rowing Club is a community organization that encourages people to get outside, get active, and become involved in their community. The GR Rowing Club does more than rowing though, they also are involved in the community whether it’s going out to local restaurants as a club or working together for a great cause. Throughout this month, they have been collecting shoes that will be donated to people in developing nations and they need the public’s help to reach their goal.

Tonight they’re holding an event from 5pm – 7pm at the Boat House (291 N Park St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544) for community members to come drop off new or gently used shoes to be donated. Find out more on their website!