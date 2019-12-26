Winter Break fun at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum is an awesome destination for families all year long, but especially over Winter Break! They have so many special activities going on right now that kids can do pertaining to winter and the holiday season. It’s a perfect place for kids to have fun while also learning, especially in their exhibits such as Bodies Revealed, Design Zone, and TOYS.

The very popular Bodies Revealed exhibit features real, whole, and partial body specimens that have been reserved through an innovative process, giving visitors the chance to view the inside of a human body like never before. Bodies Revealed is open at the museum through Spring 2020! Get your tickets online at grpm.org.

Design Zone is another great exhibit for kids and families. It incorporates math, STEAM, creativity, and fun. Design Zone gives kids the opportunity to discover the secrets behind how video games are made, music is produced, roller coasters are designed, and so much more! The best part is, this exhibit is entirely hands on so kids will get to learn by doing.

This is such a great place to bring the kids where they can have fun through educational opportunities!