Virtual visits with Santa thanks to the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since Christmas celebrations will look a little different this year, the Grand Rapids Public Museum still wanted to provide kids with the opportunity to visit with Santa! Kids can either visit with Santa through a live Zoom chat or downloadable video message. Santa will be making the Zoom calls to kids at a pre-scheduled time or families have the option to receive a downloadable customized video message from Santa. It’s a great way to get your kids excited for Christmas!

You can purchase one of these options on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s website!

Maranda and the Grand Rapids Public Museum have teamed up to provide four lucky kids a chance to win a video message or live Zoom call from Santa! The contest runs until Monday, November 9th at 11:59pm. You must be 18 years or older to enter with a valid drivers licenses or state ID.

All parents have to do is register their child to win HERE. Good luck!