Toys, dinosaurs and fun at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the perfect place to visit during Spring Break. You can explore generations of toys in the on-going TOYS exhibit and explore Expedition: Dinosaur. You can also visit the planetarium and ride the carousel. There will be crafts and activities for the kids to enjoy.

There’s special hours and pricing during Spring Break. There’s discounted pricing for Kent County residents and Kent County residents 17 and under get in free. And the museum is open late, until 7pm, from April 1-6.