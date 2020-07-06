The Grand Rapids Public Museum re-opens to the public today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum re-opens today for families to enjoy! The museum will have reduced capacity and are encouraging families to buy tickets ahead of time on their website. Although the experience will look a little different, exhibits like Bodies Revealed, TOYS, and more are still as exciting as ever!

The museum is taking extra steps to ensure all guests are safe during their visit to the museum. They will have single entry enter and exit doors, all staff members will be wearing masks, increased cleaning protocols, and more. Although it is not required that guests wear face masks, we encourage you do for the safety of your family and those around you.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to grpm.org!