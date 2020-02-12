The Grand Rapids Public Museum celebrates space exploration this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s always such exciting and educational things happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and something extra special is happening there this weekend! Head to the museum all day on Saturday, February 15th for Roger That! An hands-on, educational learning experience for kids in family to learn more about Roger B. Chaffee and space exploration.

Roger B. Chaffee was a NASA astronaut born and raised right here in Grand Rapids. In fact, the museum’s planetarium is named after him! The event will honor his legacy and engage children with hands-on activities like a jet propulsion activity, gazing at the daytime sky with telescopes, interacting with space artifacts, and so much more! Maranda had the opportunity to check out some of the artifacts that guests will see this weekend!

