See what’s happening this summer at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we get closer to the summer months, it is time to start thinking about summer camp for your kids. The Grand Rapids Public Museum has so many different opportunities for your child to have fun, learn and explorer all summer long.

Registration is now open for Camp Curious summer programs at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Kids, pre-kindergarten through grade 12, will have the opportunity to learn something new this summer. Whether it be history, science or culture, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will help your child explore the wonders of the world.

In many of their programs such as Fossil Hunters, kids will be able to interact with some of the specimens that the Grand Rapids Public Museum have available including Mastodon teeth, beaver skulls, shark teeth, and fox pelts. Beyond that, kids will have the opportunity to interact with Slimy Science to create gooey experiments or even put their engineering skills to the test with Legos in Dream it, Build it.

This year, the museum will be offering both small group in-person sessions, as well as virtual classes that offer the same unique topics in a fun and interesting way to keep your child engaged and learning. With all that and more, you do not want to miss out on a Summer at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! To register your child for any of the fun classes click here or simply visit grpm.org to reserve those tickets.