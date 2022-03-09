Pterosaurs take flight at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs has officially arrived at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Families can enjoy these prehistoric attractions completely free with regular museum admission. This brand new exhibit features interactive, prehistoric fun for all ages. Learn to fly like the Pterosaurs dinosaur in a virtual reality simulation and explore all of the fossils on display.

What is a Pterosaurs you might ask? The public Museum shares that “for as long as dinosaurs walked the Earth, flying animals called pterosaurs ruled the skies. They ranged from the size of a sparrow to that of a two-seater plane. Close relatives of dinosaurs, these extraordinary winged reptiles are the first back-boned animals to evolve powered flight, and the only vertebrates to develop this ability besides birds and bats.” Learn all about them and more in this brand new exhibit on display now!

All kent county residents can take advantage of reduced admission, free admission for children under 17 adn free parking! Be sure to check out this great exhibit now for a chance to walk, or fly among the dinosaurs!