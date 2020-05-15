Learn how to make slime at home from the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for a fun project to do at home this weekend? Our friends from the Grand Rapids Public Museum will teach you how to make homemade slime! This is a fun craft that your kids will love, and can play with after!

What you’ll need:

Glue

Water

Shaving cream

Contact solution (Liquid starch or laundry detergent can be a substitute)

Food coloring

Instructions: Put 1 tablespoon of water, 1 tablespoon of glue, and 4-5 tablespoons of shaving cream into a bowl and mix it up. After it’s fully mixed, add drops of the contact solution a little bit at a time, while mixing, until the slime no longer sticks to the bowl. Now, add your food coloring to make it a pretty color of your choice! Finally, take it out of the bowl and knead it with your hands and begin playing!