Kids can learn by doing at the Grand Rapids Maker Faire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Maker Faire is taking over the Grand Rapids Public Museum this Saturday for a super cool event the whole family will love! The Maker Faire will include more than 50 hands-on Maker booths that will be presented by local community members who have made, designed, invented, and more. The Maker Faire is a celebration of community members and the creative projects they have created!

The Grand Rapids Public Museum always provides kids with hands-on activities to help expand their learning and the Makers Faire is no exception! Kids will get to participate in various booth projects that will give them the chance to expand their creativity and provide them the opportunity to learn by doing!

The Grand Rapids Maker Faire is this Saturday, August 24th from 10am – 5pm at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!