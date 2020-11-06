Grand Rapids Public Museum opens Wild Connection, exhibit made entirely of LEGOS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This Saturday, November 7th, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is opening their new exhibit, Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO Bricks. This exhibit is made up of beautiful works of art made from LEGO bricks for families to explore. Wild Connections depicts important topics that Sean Kenney, the artist, is passionate about including conservation, balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and the relationships between humans and the natural world. That means this exhibit isn’t just super cool sculptures, but also an educational experience for kids.

Tickets are on sale now for families to visit. Purchase tickets ahead of time on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s website.