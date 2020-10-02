Grand Rapids Public Museum offering fun educational classes for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering new educational drop-in classes for students in grade 3rd – 8th. These classes will immerse students into an fun and educational environment using the learning lab at the museum. Students will get to interact with artifacts and specimens, do experiments, explore science and culture, and so much more!

The classes are available weekly from October 13th to November 18th from 4-5:30pm. Each class is $25. Check out the GRPM website to register!