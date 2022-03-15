Grand Rapids Public Museum is now a ‘Museum for All’ with $2 admission for low-income families!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum have recently joined the ‘Museums for All’ Access Program with hopes of reaching more families. By being a part of ‘Museums for All,’ Grand Rapids Public Museum will be able to help support those in our community that are receiving food assistance by offering them reduced admission. Families receiving these benefits will present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card and receive a minimal fee of $2 per person, up to four people.

With more than 800 museums across the country taking part in the ‘Museums for All’ Access Program, Grand Rapids Public Museums is doing its part in raising awareness about museum access. Through this program, families of all backgrounds are able to access the museums three floors of core exhibits, plus their newest exhibit, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs for no additional fee!