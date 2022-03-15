Grand Rapids Public Museum is now a ‘Museum for All’ with $2 admission for low-income families!

Grand Rapids Public Museum
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum have recently joined the ‘Museums for All’ Access Program with hopes of reaching more families. By being a part of ‘Museums for All,’ Grand Rapids Public Museum will be able to help support those in our community that are receiving food assistance by offering them reduced admission. Families receiving these benefits will present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card and receive a minimal fee of $2 per person, up to four people.

With more than 800 museums across the country taking part in the ‘Museums for All’ Access Program, Grand Rapids Public Museums is doing its part in raising awareness about museum access. Through this program, families of all backgrounds are able to access the museums three floors of core exhibits, plus their newest exhibit, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs for no additional fee!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon