Grand Rapids Public Museum is bursting with new exhibits!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past couple of weeks our friends at Grand Rapids Public Museum have launched two brand new exhibits that will take visitors back to the future! POPnology is one of GRPM’s newest exhibits showcasing a combination of pop culture and technology. Guests are in for a fully immersive and interactive experience that includes iconic replicas of the Delorean time machine from Back to the Future, androids and extraterrestrials from far-away galaxies and more.

POPnology is not the only new exhibit that has been welcomed to Grand Rapids Public Museum. Amazing Pollinators in a new exhibit that takes guests through the journey of pollination from the perspective of including bats, bees, beetles, birds, butterflies, moths, flies, and wasps. This exhibit acts as an interactive maze for guests to navigate and solve challenges.

Don’t miss out on either of these exciting exhibits. Both will be available for guests throughout the summer season, but be sure to reserve your tickets in advanced to ensure that you get to see these fun exhibits. Amazing Pollinators will be included with general museum admission. Reserve separate tickets for Amazing Pollinators here.