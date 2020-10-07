Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts virtual cooking class with African inspired dishes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum has announced that they will be hosting a virtual cooking class to showcase delicious dishes from Central Africa. Virtual Cooking Class: African Inspired Dishes will take place Tuesday, October 13th at 7pm and will feature a culinary journey to discover and taste rich cuisines from Central Africa with Mirabel Umenei who is the founder of Motherland Cultural Connections. Attendees will be guided by Mirabel for a night of demonstrations through Zoom. They will learn how to make a three-course meal presenting different regions of Africa.

